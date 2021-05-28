PEP Performance Tasks exams postponed

The Ministry of Education is reporting that the Performance Tasks examinations for Grade 4 and Grade 5 students have been postponed until the latter half of the Christmas term of the upcoming academic year, which starts in September.

The Ministry says the decision follows consultations with key stakeholders and psychometricians.

The Grade 5 Performance Tasks examinations were originally scheduled for the third week of June and the Grade 4 examinations for the last week of next month.

The Ministry outlined that students who are currently in Grade 4 and will be transitioning to Grade 5 will be required to sit the Grade 5 Performance Tasks exam on the date to be announced in the first term of the new school year.

And students who are currently in Grade 5 and will be transitioning to Grade 6 will also be required to sit the Grade 5 Performance Tasks exam.

Additionally, students who deferred the sitting of the Grade 6 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) for this school year will be required to sit the Grade 5 Performance Tasks exam.

Meanwhile, the education ministry says as a result of the disruption in the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an important tool that it must use to help in determining the learning loss and learning gap are diagnostic tests.

As such, the Ministry is reiterating the following dates for the Grades 1 to 9 diagnostic tests:

Grades 1 – 3

Subjects to be assessed - Mathematics, Language Arts and Integrated Studies.

Dates of Administration - June 14 – 18, 2021

Grade 4 - 5

Subjects to be assessed - Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.

Dates of Administration - June 7 – 11, 2021

Grade 6

Subjects to be assessed - Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies

Dates of administration - June 1 – 4, 2021

Grade 7 - 8

Subjects to be assessed - Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.

Dates of Administration - May 25 – 28, 2021 (Option to do in the 1st week of June if not completed)

Grade 9

Subjects to be Assessed - Mathematics and English Language

Dates of Administration - May 25 – 28, 2021 (Option to do in the 1st week of June if not completed)

