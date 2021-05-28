Teen charged over gun attack in Westmoreland

A 15-year-old has been charged by the Westmoreland Police in connection with a gun attack on a group of men.

The boy, who is from a Hudson Street address in the parish, was charged on Wednesday with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The incident happened on May 18.

The police report that about 5:45 p.m, a group of men were sitting along a roadway when the teen rode up on a bicycle, brandished a firearm, and started firing at them.

The men managed to escape unhurt.

Following an intense probe by police investigators, the teen was arrested and subsequently charged on May 26.

According to the police, the teen was previously convicted for unlawful wounding in 2019, emanating from a stabbing incident and was placed on a one-year correctional order at a juvenile correctional facility.

The police say that he is the second juvenile to be charged in the parish in two weeks for breaches of the Firearms Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.