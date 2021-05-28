TPDCo revokes Rick’s Café's COVID-19 compliance permit

Rick's Café in Negril has lost its COVID-19 compliance certification arising from breaches of Jamaica's health and safety protocols.

The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) says the permit was been revoked with immediate effect.

Today, the tourist hot spot admitted to breaching COVID-19 safety laws after videos emerged on Thursday of beachgoers frolicking at an event under the Mocha Fest party series.

"We deeply regret that it occurred, and sincerely apologise for allowing it to happen. Going forward, we will redouble compliance training to ensure this does not happen again," said a statement by Rick's Cafe spokesperson issued Friday morning.

TPDCo says Rick's Café will be required to undergo a recertification exercise to ensure strict adherence to the established COVID-19 health and safety protocols before it can be allowed to accept visitors again.

It says these protocols were developed to ensure the safety of Jamaicans and visitors.

TPDCo is assuring the public that the agency takes reports of breaches of these protocols and the Disaster Risk Management Act very seriously and that the appropriate sanctions will take full effect.

