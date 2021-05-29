Bauxite Act to be used to speed up land titling for relocated persons

Government is to use the Bauxite and Alumina Industries (Special Provisions) Act to speed up the land titling process for persons relocated to facilitate mining activities.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, made the announcement in his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He said Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, William JC Hutchinson, will be responsible for the initiative.

“As we developed our bauxite industry over the years, in many instances, families were relocated, given new homes and new lands, while their titled lands were taken in order to facilitate mining activities. Many of these persons have been waiting for decades to get a land title for the new lands they now occupy. The process has been slow over the years," Montague said.

“We intend to… speed up this land titling process by using the power of vesting orders, contained in the Act,” he noted.

