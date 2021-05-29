Four alleged gang members arrested in St. James, St. Elizabeth

The police say they have arrested four men, suspected to be members of a criminal gang, in St James and St Elizabeth.

The arrests follow a major operation in both parishes targeted at the G-City 6 Gang. A Smith and Wesson revolver was also recovered during the activities.

According to the cops members of the constabulary's Specialised Operations, the Lottery Scamming Taskforce and the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested three of the men in Salt Spring, St James after "identity information was found in their possession."

The fourth man was picked up in St Elizabeth. The exact location was not disclosed.

The police say all four are being questioned with an intent to charge them.

