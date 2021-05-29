Policeman found dead in St Elizabeth

The body of a policeman was found in his private motor vehicle late this morning in St. Elizabeth, the police have confirmed.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit says, at this point, he has only been identified as Sergeant Smith. He was found some time between 10:00 a.m. and noon.

His full name and details about the station or unit to which he was attached have not yet been ascertained. It's also not yet clear where the vehicle was found.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.