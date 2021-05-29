Shahiem Morris cops main prize in StJMC’s annual disaster competition

WESTERN BUREAU:

Although quiet by nature and not one for long speeches, nine-year-old Shahiem Morris was the toast of Wednesday’s award ceremony for the St James Municipal Corporation’s (StJMC) 13th annual Disaster Education Awareness Competition, copping first place, which saw him walking away with a $30,000 cheque and a certificate.

Morris, a grade-four student of Albion Primary and Junior High School, came out on top from a field of 15 other participants in the popular annual event, which was held under the theme, ‘Managing disasters when they strike; do your part, be COVID-19 smart’.

“I feel very happy about winning, I was hoping to get the first place,” Morris told The Gleaner, in reference to the disaster-awareness poster he had to draw as part of the competition, which also included a quiz and a performing-art piece. “During the competition, I had to do colouring and tracing, and also writing. I got help from my parents.”

Morris’ father, Tony Morris, said that his son had to research and draw images detailing how he could protect himself against the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with the competition’s theme this year.

PARENTAL HELP

“Shahiem’s mother and I helped him, in that we went on the Internet and went through some stuff with him, even though he was getting some tips on safety precautions from before. We scrolled through some items where we let him draw, to demonstrate the necessary precautions that he could take during COVID-19,” the father explained. “Now, I feel overwhelmed by him coming in first.”

Flanker Primary School student, Jevaughn Jones, claimed the second-place position in the competition, along with a cheque for $20,000; while Herbert Morrison Technical High School student, Philesha Gooden, copped third place and a $10,000 cheque as her prize.

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams, who was present to witness the three youngsters claiming their prizes, praised the level of participation in this year’s competition.

“The competition is an excellent opportunity for us to interact with citizens, and we are pleased with the level of participation this year. I am sure we can all agree that each person has their own part to play as we keep those around us safe,” said Williams, who is also chairman of the StJMC.

The competition was first conceptualised in October 2006 by the StJMC’s Disaster Management Unit and was formally implemented in January 2007, with the aim of teaching young people and the wider public about disaster mitigation and effective preparedness.

editorial@gleanerjm.com