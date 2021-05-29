Six COVID deaths, but disease spread continues to decline

Six new deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the past day. This brings the death toll from the disease for the past 14 months to 942.

Three of the deaths were previously being investigated, the ministry says. Those deaths were of a 60 year-old man and 90 year-old woman from St James, as well as a 77 year-old man from Trelawny. The other deaths occurred in a 44 year-old man from Hanover, and an 83 year-old woman and 91 year-old man, both from St Elizabeth.

The number of people in hospital this weekend is now 146- 15 of whom are critically ill and a further 27 experiencing moderate symptoms.

Despite the deaths, spread of the respiratory disease continues to decline.

The ministry says yesterday's positivity rate was 7.1 per cent.

There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,930 tests conducted.

The Corporate Area accounted for the majority of positives, with 17 cases recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew. St Catherine and St James had 12 new cases each and were the only other parishes that recorded double digit positives. St Thomas was the only parish without new cases.

Recoveries from the disease have inched up to a little more than 51 per cent, after 163 people were deemed fully recovered yesterday.

Jamaica has had 48,374 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. There are currently 22,197 active cases.

