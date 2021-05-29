St. Catherine woman missing

A 55 year-old St. Catherine woman has not been seen since Wednesday.

She is Carol Buchanan of a Gregory Park address in the parish.

The police say Buchanan was last seen at home in a black and white dress.

Anyone with information that could help with locating her is being asked to call the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719; police emergency, 119; or the nearest police station.

