Trinidad police investigating killing of nurse

The police in Trinidad and Tobago have launched a probe into an incident that led to the fatal stabbing of a 33 year-old nurse at her home on Friday.

A 38 year-old suspect has subsequently been placed under police guard in hospital.

According to the police, they responded to reports of a woman screaming and on arrival they found a house on fire in Arima, east of Port of Spain.

With the help of neighbours, the fire was extinguished and on entering the apartment, they found the body of Amanda Leid under a metal bed frame with stab wounds to her back.

A few hours later, the police, based on information, went to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Port of Spain General Hospital and identified themselves to the 38-year-old man who was seeking medical attention for burns to his arms and torso.

The suspect was told of the woman's death and cautioned. The man, who remained silent, was placed under police guard at the hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.