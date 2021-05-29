Truck driver urged to report to police following fatal crash in Portland

The Portland Police are appealing to the driver of a truck, who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash yesterday afternoon in St. Margaret's Bay, to turn himself in.

The incident claimed the life of 23 year-old motorcyclist, Sanjay Davis, otherwise called 'Nico', a resident of the nearby district of Mount Pleasant.

According to the police, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday, Davis was heading east along the St. Margaret's Bay main road on his motorcycle when he was hit from his bike by the truck, heading in the opposite direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor. The driver of the truck, reportedly, fled.

Marion Bell, who said she witnessed the incident, said she was standing at a nearby shop when the crash occurred.

She said upon approaching a corner, near the entrance to the Ken Jones aerodrome, the driver of the truck switched to the right lane into the pathway of the motorcycle, as it came around a blind corner, colliding into the bike.

The identity of the driver is not yet known. The Portland police are investigating.

