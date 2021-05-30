29 fewer COVID deaths reported last week

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported yesterday, bringing the total fatalities reported last week to 28. That's 29 fewer deaths reported when compared to the previous week.

Overall, 945 people have now died in Jamaica from the disease in past 14 months.

Senior citizens continue to account for the vast majority of those dying from COVID-19, with the three most recent reported fatalities all occurring in seniors above the age of 60. They were: an 88 year-old man from Trelawny; a 73 year-old woman from Portland and a 67 year-old man from St. Catherine.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness' latest Clinical Management Summary, 149 people were being treated in hospital up to yesterday- 11 of them critically ill and 35 of them experiencing moderate symptoms.

Low positivity rate

The positivity rate continues to remain well below 20 per cent, as weekend curfews and restrictions on gathering continue.

On average last week, the rate was 10 per cent, with a high of 14.8 per cent recorded yesterday and the lowest, six per cent, reported on Tuesday, as a stay-at-home order restricted persons to the confines of their premises on Labour Day, Monday.

Of the 93 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday, St James accounted for 30 of the new cases, followed by St Ann with 20. The Corporate Area was next with 10 new reported cases of COVID-19. St Thomas for a second consecutive day, reported no new cases of the respiratory illness, while other parishes all recorded single digit numbers of new positives.

Since March 2020, Jamaica has recorded 48,467 cases of COVID-19, with 51.7 per cent of persons recovering from the illness. There are currently 22,096 cases of the disease in the country.

