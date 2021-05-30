Bartenders to face court on gun-related and other charges

Two young women, both teens, are to face court to answer charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. They are to also answer charges pertaining to possession of identity information.

Their court dates, however, have not yet been determined.

The two young women are Kimberley Quest, 19, otherwise known as 'Kim,' and Keisha McDonald, 18, also known as 'Deanie.' Both women are bartenders from New Works, Westmoreland.

The police report that yesterday about 3:15 p.m., a police team raided a bar where the two young women were employed. During the operation, a green camouflage bag, hanging on a nail behind the counter, was searched and a Browning nine millimetre pistol, containing a magazine with 11 nine millimetre cartridges, was found. Six nine millimetre cartridges and a lead sheet containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living overseas were also found in the bag.

Quest and McDonald were taken into custody and later charged. The police say the charges were laid on the basis of "constructive possession of the items," as the weapons and information were found in their work area.

