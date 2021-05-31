90 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Jamaica's COVID-19 death tally has moved up to 948 following three more fatalities.

The deaths recorded on Sunday are that of a 92-year-old woman from St Mary, a 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 76-year-old male from Portland.

Meanwhile, there were 90 new cases with ages ranging from nine days to 98 years, pushing the total to 48,557 with 21,939 being active.

Of the new cases, 39 are men and 51 are women.

Manchester dominates the new cases with 14 being recorded, followed by St James with 12 and then Westmoreland with 10.

A total of 1,318 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.3%.

In the meantime, there were 244 more recoveries, increasing the total to 25,298.

Some 160 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

No one is in government quarantine, while 30,037 are at home.

