Destination Jamaica to benefit from Harmony Beach Park

Destination Jamaica is poised to benefit from the newly opened Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

The park, which was opened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a recent virtual ceremony, was developed at a cost of $1.3 billion, of which $600 million was contributed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Executive director of the TEF, Dr Carey Wallace, said that construction of the park was done to First-World standards.

“Montego Bay as a destination, and Jamaica, overall, is going to be uplifted because of it,” he said.

Wallace pointed out that, as far as competing with other destinations in the Caribbean is concerned, the Beach Park “has pushed us further in front”.

Among the amenities on the 16-acre park are 132 parking spaces, restroom facilities, two children’s play areas, a jogging trail, a promenade along the beach, a multipurpose court, and a designated beach volleyball area.

There will also be closed-circuit cameras, free Wi-Fi access, as well as foot patrols.

“We expect to attract more visitors to Jamaica because, overall, Destination Jamaica just keeps getting better and better, and that’s the job of [the] TEF – to enhance Destination Jamaica every single year,” said Wallace.

The Harmony Beach Park is the Urban Development Corporation’s flagship project and reflects the Government’s thrust to expand green spaces in urban areas.

The attraction was constructed by M&M Jamaica Limited.