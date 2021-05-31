Destiny of Hope Foundation donates to KSAMC feeding programme

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much grief and increased hardship for many persons across the globe. This is particularly true in Jamaica, where the pandemic has exacerbated the many socio-economic deficits such as homelessness, poverty, and an increase in the educational and technological gap between urban and rural communities.

Recently, it was announced that there has been a drastic increase in the number of Jamaicans living below the poverty threshold. In addition, there have also been reports in the media of numerous homeless individuals not being fed during the weekend lockdown to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Dr Romario Simpson, through his foundation, The Destiny of Hope Foundation of Jamaica, in association with the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence, executed a project geared towards addressing the issue of feeding the homelessness in the Corporate Area.

On Thursday, May 6, Simpson donated a cheque from the project to the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC). Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams and the chief executive officer of the KSAMC, Robert Hill, were on hand to receive the cheque on behalf of the KSAMC Feeding Programme which provides at least two meals per day to over 600 homeless individuals across five locations in the Corporate Area.

Also in attendance to endorse the project was Dr Patricia Dunwell, custos rotulorum of St Andrew, who is just as passionate about the well-being of the homeless and vulnerable, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.