Mon | May 31, 2021

Digicel gifts MSC with new multipurpose centre

Published:Monday | May 31, 2021 | 12:07 AM
Shanice, a resident at MSC Jerusalem, enjoys time in the computer lab of the newly-constructed multi-purpose centre, which was funded by the Digicel Foundation. The centre will give the over 165 residents a safe, sanitised location for meetings, access to online resources and serve as a fall-out shelter in the event of a disaster.
Suzette Dixon, administrator at MSC Jerusalem, assists Hansel, a resident, in the computer lab at the Care Plus Centre of Excellence. The multi-purpose centre was funded by the Digicel Foundation to serve residents, many of whom have special needs.
It was a great day to be a part of the Mustard Seed Communities (MSC) on Wednesday, May 26, as the doors of a newly constructed multipurpose centre were opened at MSC Jerusalem in Spanish Town.

Previously, meetings and activities for the residents were held in a humble, 100-year old chapel. However, with 165 persons now living on the eight-acre property, which is leased from the Government of Jamaica, a larger space was needed.

The Digicel Foundation stepped in with $16.5 million to build the Care Plus Centre of Excellence, which houses a kitchen, multipurpose meeting rooms and a computer lab. The building will also serve as a fallout shelter for residents, in the event of a natural disaster.