Grade Nine Achievement Test cancelled

The Ministry of Education is reporting that this year's sitting of the Grade Nine Achievement Test (GNAT) has been cancelled.

The Ministry says registered students will be placed in schools that are in proximity to their home addresses and/or attending school consistent with the approach used in June 2020.

This follows Friday's announcement of the postponement of the 2021 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grades Four and Five assessments.

The Grade Four Performance Tasks and the Grade Five Performance Tasks exams have been pushed back to the latter half of the Christmas term of the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year, which begins in September.

The Ministry had explained that the decision was taken after a series of consultations with key stakeholders and consultant psychometricians.

Based on this decision, the Ministry today indicated that schools that have been approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as COVID-19 compliant should ensure that all grades four and five students are scheduled for face-to-face instruction in preparation for their examinations.

