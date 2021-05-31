Hanover Justices of the Peace Association elects new executive

WESTERN BUREAU:

Deputy Clerk of the Courts at the Hanover Parish Court, Andre Lawrence, has been elected to serve as the new president of the Hanover Justices of the Peace Association (HJPA) for the 2021/222 administrative year.

Lawrence, who was the sitting vice-president of the association, was elected to his new position in what was a keenly contested election at that association’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually on Thursday, May 27.

Lawrence managed to beat back the challenge of Molly Henry, an employee of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, who was widely viewed as a formidable contender for the leadership position.

He replaces Sharmaine Suckoo-Samuels, who has served two consecutive terms at the helm of the HJPA and was not eligible for re-election based on the constitution of the organisation.

The 2021/2022 executive that will serve the HJPA alongside Lawrence are as follows: vice-president –Kanesha Pyne; secretary – Neville Anderson; assistant secretary – Christeen Hooper-Johnson; treasurer – Josef Forstmayr; assistant treasurer – Leslie Gray-DeSouza; who were all re-elected from the previous administration.

The executive is completed by Lorna Wright, Kadian Ellis, and Marcia Frazer (Hanover eastern). Monica Luckoo, Anthony Barrett, and Linton Stewart (Hanover western) were elected as the laison officers for their respective regions.

The 12-member group is expected to work closely with Hanover’s Custos Dr David Stair, to ensure that the residents of the western parish are adequately served.

VOW TO CONTINUE THE WORK

In his acceptance speech, Lawrence vowed to continue the work of his predecessors in providing high-quality service to the Hanover community.

In a solemn promise to the outgoing president, Lawrence stated that, “when you pass this baton on to me, it is now for me to ensure that I make you and the other members of the association, and the honourable custos of the parish, proud”.

Lawrence also used the occasion to comment on news reports that there is an impasse brewing between other organisations that are claiming to represent justices of the peace in Hanover and some other parishes, noting that he will be working very closely with the custos in an effort to create unity in the parish.

“My objective will be unity, and working together to ensure that we have a better organisation, one that all JPs will be craving to be a part of,” said Lawrence, in noting that he will be aiming to create an environment that will be conducive to the togetherness and cooperation.

In his address, Stair told the virtual meeting that he is looking forward to continuing his work with the organisation.

“We are all focused on making Hanover a better place, and I think one of the main things that I appreciate about your group is that your focus is not on yourselves, you are looking outside of yourselves, you are looking for the betterment of the people of this parish. This is the thing that we have all volunteered to do, and I think that, once we focus on that, we cannot go wrong,” said Stair.

Stair went on to encourage the new executive to be on the look out for underserved communities and seek to identify persons who are willing to volunteer, and who are worthy of appointment as justices of the peace.

“I look forward to the new ideas that will be coming forward. Any input that can make life better for our people is welcomed,” added Stair.