Hanover man electrocuted

Twenty-four-year-old Renaldo McFarlane of Logwood district in Hanover died from injuries he received after being electrocuted at his home in the parish.

The police report that about 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, McFarlane was attempting to change a light bulb when he came in contact with high tension wires and was electrocuted.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, McFarlane's body was seen with severe burns.

He was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The Lucea Fire Brigade was also summoned to extinguish the flames on the wires.

