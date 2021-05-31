Highlighting some of the top winners in export - 2020 JMEA M&E Awards

JAMPRO Award for the Champion Small Exporter of Services
L-R- Sheryl Anderson, Manager, L-F Quality Systems Solutions & Initiatives (QSSI) accepts her award from Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO
Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year
L-R Mrs. Rachael Browne-Fung, Marketing Services Director, Grace Foods Latin America & Caribbean (GF LACA) Marketing accepts her award from Ms. Lisa Bell, Managing Director of Exim Bank and President of the JMEA, Richard Pandohie
Award- Prime Minister’s Award for Large Exporter in Manufacturing
L-R Andrew Wildish Sr, General Manager, Grace Food Services Limited accepts his award from The Honourable Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce on behalf of The Most Honourable Prime Minister
President’s Award for the Top Medium Exporter in Manufacturing
L-R Jonathan Mahfood, Export Manager, Jamaican Teas Limited accepts his award from Mr Richard Pandohie, President of the JMEA along with Mr Andrew Wildish Senior, General Manager, Grace Food Services Limited
- JAMPRO Award for the Champion Small Exporter for Manufacturing
L-R Phillip Ramson, Managing Director, Kathryn Silvera, Advertising and Marketing Director, and Christopher Ramson, Director of Operations, all from Caribbean Foods Limited accept their award from Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO