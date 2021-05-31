Man killed in Mount Salem shooting

The police are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Campbell's Lane in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday night.

The deceased was not immediately identified.

Sections of Mount Salem are currently within a Zone of Special Operation - a government initiative aimed at addressing crime and seeking to improve social conditions.

Meanwhile, residents told The Gleaner that on Sunday night, after the Campbell's Lane shooting, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire among retreating gunmen and members of the military.

- Ashley Anguin

