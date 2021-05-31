Principal eyes hot JTA presidential seat

HIGHGATE, St Mary:

From the days of selling soap powder on the streets of St Mary as a means of providing for himself, Timroy Shaw, principal of Highgate Primary and Junior High School, is now aspiring to become president of the powerful Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA).

The educator, who grew up in Enfield, St Mary, is being challenged for the JTA presidency by four other candidates. He, however, pointed out that while he has his eyes set on clinching the top job, he will not, by any means, be making empty or false promises to any member ­– even though he is desirous of getting their votes.

Shaw said he is on a special mission to implement what he described as necessary changes at the teachers’ union to not only create a better working environment for teachers, but to also provide them with various benefits, including the opportunity to own their own lots and to provide housing accommodation for them.

MORE TO DO

“There is much more that the JTA can offer to its members,” he opined.

“It’s not only about what the Government can or cannot do, but to be able to identify the professionalism within the classroom and to bring back that level of respect that teachers used to have. I am listening to my colleagues and they have said that the association can do much more for its members.

“I have a passion for service and I believe that I can effect some change within our beloved association. Everyone knows the JTA just for the trade union part, but we are also a professional organisation. Back in the days, teachers used to be everything in the community and they had that level of respect. I want to bring back that level of respectability,” he added.

According to Shaw, his mission is to be a catalyst for change and it is now the right time for the JTA to implement new measures which will go a far way to benefit its members. He argued that, although the approximately 23,000 members might not be totally technologically savvy with online teaching, there is definitely a need for the JTA to help them with the teaching and learning gadgets.

“I am also saying that, while we lobby the Government for houses for teachers, because having a house or a piece of land is what most working class persons would want to have, we know that the Government is facing financial constraints at this time. So I am proposing that we use some of the resources that we have at the association.

“Purchase lands, develop these lands, sell them back to teachers so more teachers can own a piece of this rock (Jamaica). If you have more ties to your country, then that would eliminate the mass migration that is taking place in the education system. We are definitely losing a lot of our great minds. Most teachers are going away to greener pastures, not because of better treatment, but because of better salaries,” Shaw added.

In 2019, Shaw assumed the role of head of the Highgate Primary and Junior High School and quickly developed a strong bond with its teachers, students and residents in the community.

LEADERSHIP ROLES

He played cricket as a youngster, served in various capacities, including four times as parish president for the St Mary Teachers’ Association; contact teacher at the school level, and as district president at the north district association level. Additionally, Shaw also served on various committees at the national level, including the salaries and conditions of service committee and the education and research committee of the JTA.

“I think I have the requisite skills to lead this association at such a time like this,” he said confidently.