Rick’s Café, Local Government Ministry meeting on COVID breaches pushed back

Today's planned meeting between representatives of Rick's Café and officials of the Ministry of Local Government has been pushed back.

Sources told The Gleaner that the management of the popular Negril tourist spot has asked for more time to prepare for the meeting.

Our news team was informed that the meeting is expected to be held later this week.

Rick's Café was ordered closed on Friday for seven days and had its COVID-19 compliance certification pulled over the controversial staging of a Mocha Fest event at the location, breaching health and safety protocols.

Rick's Café has admitted to breaching the protocols and has apologised.

The Tourism Product Development Company, the state entity which revoked the compliance permit, indicated that Rick's Café will be required to undergo a re-certification exercise to ensure strict adherence to the established COVID-19 health and safety protocols before it can be allowed to accept visitors again.

