St Andrew groundsman charged following gun seizure

The police in St Andrew have arrested and charged 26-year-old Deniel Wynter following a gun seizure.

Wynter, a groundsman from South Avenue, Kingston 10, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is yet to be finalised.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m. on Friday, a team carried out a snap raid during which a backpack belonging to Wynter was searched.

According to the police, a black and chrome Taurus pistol with eight 9mm rounds of ammunition and a cigarette box containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside the bag.

Wynter was subsequently arrested and charged.

