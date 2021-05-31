Suspected suicide at Elletson Road Police Station

Police investigators are now probing a suspected suicide at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston.

The body of a man was found hanging from a staircase to the side of the building.

He has since been identified as Devon Smith.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.