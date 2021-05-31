Suspected suicide at Elletson Road Police Station
Published:Monday | May 31, 2021 | 9:31 AM
Police investigators are now probing a suspected suicide at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston.
The body of a man was found hanging from a staircase to the side of the building.
He has since been identified as Devon Smith.
More details soon.
