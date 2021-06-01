Another COVID death; 37 new cases
Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 949.
The latest fatality is an 86-year-old Hanover woman.
One other COVID patient died but not from the virus while the deaths of three others are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that there were 37 new infections increasing the overall tally to 48,594.
The PCR positivity rate was 6.6 per cent.
Parish breakdown for new cases
Westmoreland - 7
Total: 2,091
Clarendon - 5
Total: 2,640
Kingston & St. Andrew -5
Total: 13,548
Hanover - 4
Total: 1,300
St. Ann - 4
Total: 3,161
St. Catherine - 3
Total: 9,581
Portland - 3
Total: 1,563
Manchester - 2
Total: 2,916
Trelawny - 2
Total: 1,669
St. James - 1
Total: 4,665
St. Mary - 1
Total: 1,570
St. Elizabeth - 0
Total: 1,955
St. Thomas - 0
Total: 1,935
