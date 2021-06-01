Tue | Jun 1, 2021

Another COVID death; 37 new cases

Published:Tuesday | June 1, 2021 | 10:45 AM

Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 949.

The latest fatality is an 86-year-old Hanover woman.

One other COVID patient died but not from the virus while the deaths of three others are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that there were 37 new infections increasing the overall tally to 48,594.

The PCR positivity rate was 6.6 per cent.

Parish breakdown for new cases

Westmoreland - 7
Total: 2,091     

Clarendon - 5
Total: 2,640  

Kingston & St. Andrew -5
Total: 13,548  

Hanover - 4
Total: 1,300

St. Ann - 4
Total: 3,161  

St. Catherine - 3
​Total: 9,581  

Portland - 3
Total: 1,563  

Manchester - 2
Total: 2,916  

Trelawny - 2
Total: 1,669  

St. James - 1
Total: 4,665  

St. Mary - 1
Total: 1,570  

St. Elizabeth - 0
Total: 1,955  

St. Thomas - 0
Total: 1,935  

