Another COVID death; 37 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded another COVID death pushing the tally to 949.

The latest fatality is an 86-year-old Hanover woman.

One other COVID patient died but not from the virus while the deaths of three others are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that there were 37 new infections increasing the overall tally to 48,594.

The PCR positivity rate was 6.6 per cent.

Parish breakdown for new cases

Westmoreland - 7

Total: 2,091

Clarendon - 5

Total: 2,640

Kingston & St. Andrew -5

Total: 13,548

Hanover - 4

Total: 1,300

St. Ann - 4

Total: 3,161

St. Catherine - 3

​Total: 9,581

Portland - 3

Total: 1,563

Manchester - 2

Total: 2,916

Trelawny - 2

Total: 1,669

St. James - 1

Total: 4,665

St. Mary - 1

Total: 1,570

St. Elizabeth - 0

Total: 1,955

St. Thomas - 0

Total: 1,935

