COVID quarantine period reduced for fully vaccinated travellers to Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will now be required to quarantine for eight days down from 14 days.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are required for one to be considered fully vaccinated.

Persons who have received only a single dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will still be required to undergo the 14-day vaccine.

Only a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is required for one to be considered fully vaccinated.

The prime minister said that all travellers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival at the ports in order to be allowed boarding.

The test should be no older than three days.

