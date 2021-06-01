Former media worker succumbs to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN (CMC):

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) on Monday expressed sadness at the “sudden passing” of former broadcaster and journalist, Mondale Smith, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Smith was admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit last week and the Health Ministry Monday confirmed that he died from varying complications.

“The Guyana Press Association mourns the death of former journalist Mondale Smith whose sudden passing has shocked family, friends, and his media colleagues,” the GPA said in a statement, noting that Smith started his media career at the Guyana Broadcasting Authority in the early 1990s before joining the Evening News and eventually becoming one of the faces of Prime News newscast.

“There, he anchored the news, covered hard news and sports for that entity. Mondale would later work at Kaieteur News among several other places,” the GPA said.

In 2016, he landed a job as the personal assistant to the former education minister, Nicolette Henry, and he remained in that position until the government changed last year. He was offered another role at the Ministry of Education but opted to leave and expand his catering business. He also hosted a daily show on Mega FM before the pandemic forced the show off the air.

A few months ago, Smith further expanded his food business by opening his Chef Mondale creole restaurant in the capital.

“Throughout his media career, he never backed down from a challenge or a story. He was known for his many stand-ups and for going after stories that showed the reality we lived in,” the GPA said, noting that “even as Mondale had moved on to another career, he would share stories or highlighted issues that came to him.

“The GPA extends condolences to Mondale’s family and to all the lives he has touched,” it added.