Immigration Corner | My boyfriend wants to sponsor me

Dear Mrs Walker-Huntington,

I just read one of your articles and I would like to ask you some questions. I have a boyfriend in the United States (US) who was in the army but is now retired. He was also a teacher. We have never met in person, but we communicate over the phone via video chat. He booked a ticket and hotel to come to Jamaica to see me, but he got pneumonia and another ailment and had to cancel the trip. His doctors told him that he is a high health risk and should not leave the country, because Jamaica may not have the proper healthcare system to manage his type of sickness.

He is now telling me that he wants to sponsor me to come to the US, but I will have to work for him for a year before I file for citizenship. Can you please inform me of the steps that he and I would have to take for this to happen?

I am waiting patiently on your reply. Thank you.

– R.S.

Dear R.S.,

I am not entirely clear about what type of visa your boyfriend thinks would allow you to go to America, work for him for a year and then become a US citizen.

However, if an American citizen has a fiancé in a foreign country such as Jamaica, the American can file a petition for a fiancé visa. During this petition process, your American fiancé would have to show evidence of your relationship, and you would both be required to declare your love for each other and your intention to marry. This process takes about a year to an interview.

If you are approved for the fiancé visa at the interview, upon arrival in America you have 90 days within which to marry your American fiancé. He would then have to file to change your status to a lawful permanent resident (green card holder). If you become a permanent resident within two years of marriage, you would receive a green card valid for two years. If you remain married to your American husband, 90 days before that first two-year green card expires, you would be required to apply for a permanent green card – valid for 10 years.

If you remain married to and are living with your husband three years after the date of the first green card, you could apply for American citizenship. If not, it would take five years to US citizenship.

Although your boyfriend is sick, obtaining a fiancé visa without ever physically meeting each other will be a challenge. The regulations require the parties for a fiancé visa must have met each other at least once in the previous two years, unless the American citizen can show that doing so would be an extreme hardship. You mention that your boyfriend has health challenges and his doctor recommends against him travelling to Jamaica. This would have to be documented as the reason why you cannot fulfil the in-person requirement.

Preserve all the evidence of your relationship, including the failed planned trip that your boyfriend intended to take to Jamaica for presentation with your fiancé visa package. Also, please be aware that if you come to America on the fiancé visa and your relationship does not work out, you must return to Jamaica, because you would not be able to change your status to a permanent resident with any other petitioner.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a diversity and inclusion consultant, mediator and former special magistrate and hearing officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com