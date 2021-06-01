Nestlé Jamaica extends parental leave for men, women

Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, is significantly extending its paid leave for all new mothers and fathers around the world. The programme was launched globally in 2020 and adapted at a local level earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gender-neutral benefit offers parental leave for employees who are primary caregivers – a definition no longer restricted to birth mothers. ‘Primary caregiver’ is now expanded to include biological or adoptive parents or guardians who are primarily responsible for the care of a child following his/her arrival into the family.

The benefit associated with this broadened definition is now 18 weeks of fully paid leave; an extension from the previous 14-week allowance defined for maternity leave.

The policy also establishes a minimum of four weeks’ leave for employees who are secondary caregivers, who are parents or guardians with shared responsibility for the child.

This updated benefit is aligned to the objectives of the global Nestlé Parenting Initiative – an initiative borne out of a need to leverage the realities of parenting to change the conversation and make a truly positive impact on parents’ lives across the world. The initiative forms part of Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to support families in the first 1,000 days of life.

This groundbreaking policy recognises and respects the various types of families which form our society, and the critical role that the parent-child bond plays in ensuring healthier and happier homes. This is a milestone of the health and wellness company’s commitment to offer a family-friendly environment, with equal opportunities for all.

“We want to make Nestlé Jamaica the best place to work, and the most family-friendly company in our industry. A big part of this is encouraging a culture where both men and women can thrive,” said Daniel Caron, Nestlé Jamaica’s country manager. “Our extended parental leave is designed to support all of our colleagues, regardless of their gender or how they became a parent, so that together they can give their child the best start in life.”