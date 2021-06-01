Solicitor General, deputy appointed Queen's Counsel

Solicitor General Marlene Aldred and her deputy Althea Jarrett have been appointed Queen's Counsel.

Jarrett is also the director of State Proceedings.

“I am very grateful for being recognised in this manner having served in the public service for over 25 years,” says Aldred.

The appointment to Queen's Counsel is made to attorneys-at-law who have been practising continuously for ten years or more and have demonstrated excellence in advocacy and good character.

Aldred graduated from the Norman Law School in 1995 and began working in the Attorney General's Chambers that same year.

In 2019, she was appointed Solicitor General.

At present, Aldred is also the head of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Division.

Meanwhile, Jarrett was equally excited about the appointment as QC.

“I am privileged to be recognised in this way for my advocacy at the public Bar," said Jarrett who was called to the Bar in 1995.

“I stand on the shoulders of all the giants who have been admitted to the Inner Bar before me, especially those who were elevated to Queen's Counsel while they were at the public Bar,” Jarrett added.

After graduating from law school, Jarrett worked for several years in three Eastern Caribbean countries specialising in litigation, commercial and corporate law and conveyancing.

She joined the Attorney General's Chambers in 2011 and has been the Director of State Proceedings since 2012.

Two years ago, Jarrett was appointed Deputy Solicitor, Litigation and State Proceedings.

She is also head of the litigation division in the chambers.

Jarrett has appeared five times before the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, Jamaica's final appellate court to argue cases.

Last moth attorneys-at-law Andre Earle, Tana'ania Small Davis and Carlene Larmond from the private Bar were appointed Queen's Counsel.

- Barbara Gayle

