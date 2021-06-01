St Catherine labourer charged for shooting at cops

St Catherine labourer 27-year-old Morris Campbell, who is behind bars, has been charged for allegedly shooting at cops last year July.

Campbell, who surrendered to the police on May 13 after being listed as wanted in a case of murder, was charged with shooting with intent on Monday.

In that case, Campbell, otherwise called 'Hussain', is being accused of opening fire on a police team on Portland Avenue in Kingston 11 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He fled before being apprehended.

The Hunts Bay Police previously charged Campbell with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the shooting death of 65-year-old Matthew Ranglin, otherwise called 'George'.

The police say Ranglin was attacked in his community of Ferguson Drive in Kingston 11 about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

