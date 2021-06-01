Westmoreland man charged for rape of minor in home invasion

A Westmoreland man who broke into a house and raped a young girl at gunpoint has been charged.

The 39-year-old man, who is from a Grange Hill address, has been charged with:

· Illegal possession of firearm

· Burglary

· Rape

· Assault at Common Law

· Grievous sexual assault (three counts)

· Buggery

He was charged on Sunday and his court date is yet to be finalised.

The charges stem from an incident that happened about 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The police report that the accused man allegedly went into the bedroom of a minor and raped her at gunpoint.

The matter was reported to the police and a targeted raid was carried out by cops on Monday, May 24.

He was then pointed out during an identification parade on Thursday, May 27, and was subsequently charged on Sunday, May 30.

