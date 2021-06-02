Bethabara Infant gets water tank, continues preparation for possible reopening

MANCHESTER:

With the full reopening of physical school spaces pending, the Bethabara Infant School in Manchester was recently assisted by a group of past students to secure and install a water tank that will ensure compliance is met for proper sanitation.

The group of past students, informally named the Great Mates of Bethabara, told The Gleaner that their immediate focus will be on COVID-related issues and helping the school conform to the established protocols for health and safety.

“We have decided to give back a little to assist the students, teachers and parents in creating an environment where the students can actualise their full potential. The principal asked us to assist with the provision of water in the general classroom area for drinking and the washing of hands,” said past student, Donald Thompson.

The project, which was in collaboration with the Parent-Teacher Association, saw the donation of a 400-gallon water tank, pipe fittings and wash basins that were erected throughout the school.

Thompson said there are plans in place to address other needs of the institution, once it is made known to them.

“I left the institution more than 59 years ago but we still recognise the value of this school and its role in making us who we are today, and that’s why we are donating and making a difference. We will be responding to the needs as outlined by the principal.

Grateful for the timely and much-needed donation, principal of the institution, Claudette Griffiths-McKenzie, said the proactive approach to getting the school ready for reopening is the only way to a smooth start.

“Putting up the hand sinks in the classroom and having greater access to water will prevent our students from bundling in the bathroom. The giving back is a great initiative. Our mantra is the school of choice and we have been known for excellence. I want that to continue in every aspect of what we do,” she said.

With her vision for transforming the institution, Griffiths-McKenzie said it is her hope that the school can secure a dining room and indoor playing area for the children, among other amenities.

“My hope, too, is that we can set up a mini stadium with bleachers, that can be rented to the community and other schools in the area and bring in revenue for the institution.

The principal stated that the institution serves more than 20 communities across the parish with more than 140 children enrolled.

