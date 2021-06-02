Over 18,000 persons added to May 31 Voters’ List

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that 18,055 persons have been added to the National Voters' List, published on May 31.

These newly registered electors are now eligible to vote in local elections, the EOJ pointed out.

And the agency says the names of 3,944 electors who are no longer eligible to vote were removed from the list.

This brings the total number of electors on the voters' list to 1,946,194, compared to 1,932,083 names published on the November 30, 2020 list.

Once voter identification cards for electors added to the May 31, 2021 voters' list are ready, they should be collected by electors at the EOJ office in the constituency where they are registered.

Voter registration is open to persons 18 years and older who are citizens of Jamaica or citizens of the Commonwealth residing in Jamaica for at least 12 consecutive months.

Individuals who fall within this category should visit any EOJ constituency office to register.

The deadline to register for the next voters' list is September 30, 2021.

The voters' list is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30.

Persons who successfully register to vote between April 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, will be added to the November 30, 2021 list.

Registered electors with voter identification cards issued in 2015 or before are being urged by the EOJ to renew their cards at any its constituency office as soon as possible.

The EOJ says the validity of the current voter ID cards expires on December 31, 2021, and will be replaced by a newly designed card soon to be circulated.

