Stepfather of Hanover teen arrested in sexual abuse case

The stepfather of the 15-year-old girl who was allegedly molested by a nursing assistant at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover is now in police custody.



He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl.



The frustrated teen had ended up in hospital after taking an overdose of pills in an attempt to kill herself.



It was during her hospitalisation that she was reportedly molested by the nursing assistant.



The employee has since been arrested and charged.

READ: Nurse assistant charged for fondling 15-y-o

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.