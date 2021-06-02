Trelawny crab theft ... Farmer loses almost entire cast

Ashley Anguin/ Gleaner Writer

Crab farmer Jermaine Morris woke up to find his backyard pen almost empty this morning.

Morris says 95 per cent of his crabs worth about $200,000 were stolen last night.

He was alerted by his barking dogs around 2 a.m.

"I went outside to look. I realised that someone broke into one of my crab pens," he told The Gleaner.

This is not the first time Morris' crabs have been stolen but it is the biggest hit.

"I know it is a product that is in great demand. It could be a case where someone was in the bush hunting and saw my crab pen and decided to steal all of them,” Morris said.

The 42-year-old businessman from Rock district near Falmouth, Trelawny was featured in yesterday's Gleaner.

He had detailed plans to expand his business to ultimately tap into the export market.

The farmer says his spirit is not broken and he will be seeking to secure his business against a repeat raid.

“I hope whatever money they got they put it to use because this is the last time," he said.

