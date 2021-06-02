Two more COVID-19 deaths, 45 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 951.

The deceased are an 80-year-old woman from Clarendon and a 95-year-old female from St Ann.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the tally to 147.

Meanwhile, there were 45 new cases with ages ranging from five to 92 years, pushing the total to 48,639 with 21,688 being active.

Of the new cases, 25 are women and 20 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 20 being recorded, followed by Manchester with six.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.2%.

A total of 2,752 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 137 new recoveries, moving the total to 25,622.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 38 being moderately ill and 15 critically ill.

No one is in government quarantine, while 35,021 are at home.

