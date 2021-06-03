94 new cases of COVID-19, 180 recoveries and no fatality

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 48,733.

Of the new infections, 55 are women and 39 are men with ages ranging from one day to 93 years.

The tally for active cases is now at 21,601.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 26 being recorded, followed by St James and St Mary with 14 each.

A total of 2,644 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.4%.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded on Wednesday, leaving the tally at 951.

However, one case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 141.

The Health Ministry says this case was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 147.

In the meantime, there were 180 more recoveries, increasing the total to 25,802.

Some 148 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 36,096 are at home.

