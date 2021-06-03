Cays reopen but for beach activities only

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is reporting that cays have been reopened but for beach activities only.

Earlier this year, the cays were closed amid reports of boat and other parties, increasing the risk of the COVID spread.

In a release this afternoon, the ODPEM stressed that there should be no party or entertainment activities on the cays.

It warned that persons found in breach will be prosecuted under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Parties and other entertainment activities remain prohibited under the act and people found in breach could be fined up to $1 million.

"As we seek to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the public is being reminded to continue to adhere to all of the COVID-19 health protocols outlined by the government," a spokesperson said.

Reminders

1. Obey all protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Orders

2. Wear a mask in all public spaces

3. Sanitise and or wash your hands as often as possible

4. Maintain physical distance of at least six feet

