Corporate Hands | ARC empowers women through period-poverty drive

ARC Manufacturing Limited championed the fight against period poverty in Jamaica recently. The building materials company hosted a month-long donation drive and awareness campaign that culminated in a female-empowerment session at the Wortley Home for Girls. Following the company’s presentation, Delores Bailey, manager (left), accepted packages of feminine hygiene products, clothing, shoes, and an assortment of non-perishable food items from ARC’s General Manager – Corporate Affairs & Finance, Novlet Deans (right).