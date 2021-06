The JN Circle Falmouth donated tablets to the Duanvale Primary School in Trelawny. Making the presentations are Nina Peters (second left), business relationship and sales manager, JN Bank; Reverend Horace Aiken (left), member of the JN Circle; Joan Bailey-Gentles (third right;) and Merris Palmer (right), JN Circle member. Receiving the tablets were Chinessa Vassell (third left), a student at the school, and Beverley Cannigan, principal of the school.