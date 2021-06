Executive Director of The National Baking Company Foundation Lauri-Ann Samuels (left) shows Delores Bailey, manager of the Wortley Home for Girls, the items in the donated Learning Kits, which included paint and crayon sets, building blocks, books, and playtime activities for their celebration of Children’s Day. National Baking Company Foundation in partnership with The Nestlé Foundation made donations to two children’s homes in celebration of National Children’s Day.