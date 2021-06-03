Corporate Hands | Sagicor enhances learning for rural students

Shirrica Edwards (left), team leader, Client Service Department, Sagicor Life Jamaica, and member of the Sagicor Group Jamaica’s leadership development programme. Sagicor LEAD presents a symbolic cheque for $1 million to Sheldon Howell (centre), guidance counsellor at the Yallahs High School in St Thomas, and Remonia Hamilton, guidance counsellor at the Jacks River Primary School in St Ann, at the Sagicor Bank head office in Kingston on May 26. The schools were among five rural institutions that benefited from proceeds raised at the company’s recent online telethon dubbed Benefit-a-Thon aimed at enhancing the online teaching-learning experience in rural schools. The other institutions are Brompton Primary School in St Elizabeth; New Green Primary in Mandeville; and New Hope Primary and Junior High School in Savanna-la-Mar. Forty tablets and laptop devices were donated to four schools while Jacks River Primary received $200,000 to purchase mobile data for 35 students.