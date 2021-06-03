COVID vaccination blitz at National Arena this Saturday

The Health Ministry will host a special blitz at the National Arena on Saturday, June 5 for people who are due their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

It will be held from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The ministry said the blitz is intended to provide the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the more than 600 Jamaicans who received their first dose of the vaccine in March and have a due date of June 5.

It also said it will communicate to these persons by way of text messages as well as follow-up calls to the telephone numbers they provided upon booking an appointment for the first dose.

People due their second dose must take along a government-issued identification or a letter from a Justice of the Peace and the vaccination card that was issued upon receiving the first dose.

Persons who are 65 years and older are allowed to be accompanied by one caregiver at the vaccination site.

A person is not fully vaccinated unless he/she has received the second dose of the vaccine.

In the meantime, appointments for first doses are still available for persons in the priority groups.

Those currently eligible to be vaccinated are Jamaicans 50 years and older, healthcare workers, police personnel, soldiers, members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and staff members from Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs Agency and Department of Correctional Services

Persons wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they must make an appointment through the Ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

