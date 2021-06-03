Dancehall entertainer Popcaan pleads not guilty to traffic breaches

Popular dancehall artiste André 'Popcaan' Sutherland pleaded not guilty to several breaches of the Road Traffic Act in the Yallahs Traffic Court this morning.

He was ordered to return to court on September 2.

It is reported that on April 26 the police, acting on information, intercepted Popcaan, who was reportedly travelling with his entourage in a nine-vehicle convoy in a section of Bath in the parish.

Following checks, the police said that the entertainer was found to be in violation of sections of the Road Traffic Act, including driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet, and driving with no side-view mirror.

The police further said that Sutherland also failed to produce a driver's licence.

He was subsequently charged.

When he made his first appearance before the Yallahs Traffic Court this morning, the entertainer denied the allegations.

He reportedly argued that he was not driving the bike when the police intercepted the group.

He also reportedly told the judge that the bike in question is a three-wheel motorcycle and it was lying on the side of the road when the police approached.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.