E-10 87 up $1.77, E-10 90 hiked by $1.75 and diesel up $1.71

Motorists will pay more when they go to the pumps today arising from increases in gas prices.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 has moved up by $1.77 to sell for $144.67 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $150.38 following an increase of $1.75.

Automotive diesel oil has gone up by $1.71 per litre to sell for $136.99.

Ultra low sulphur diesel is being sold for $146.21 per litre following an increase of $1.69.

The price of Kerosene has been increased by $1.76 to sell for $113.48.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has moved by $1.99 to sell for $56.67, while butane has gone up by $1.38 to sell for $61.18 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

