Flood-weary Strathmore Gardens dreads hurricane season

Despite the excitement of finding a turtle and catching fish at her gate in Strathmore Gardens, St Catherine, Tracey Hamilton is not wishing for a return of the circumstances which led to such events.

In fact, she is looking forward to the hurricane season – which began on June 1 and runs to November 30 – with dread, fearing that the area could again be threatened by floodwaters.

“I have caught a turtle here, and before that, I caught a number of fish here also when the road was flooded. I am still in shock about the incidents as the pond is about 200 metres from my gate,” she said.

“I am also saddened now that the hurricane season is upon us again,” Hamilton added.

When The Gleaner ventured into the East Central St Catherine community this week, residents recalled dreadful flood events of the past as they nervously looked ahead to the next six months.

“Right now, I have lifted my bed on a rope off the floor, as two years ago, I was wet from head to toe by the flooding. Therefore, mi very concerned about the upcoming season, so I am just hoping that we are safe,” Delbert Thompson told The Gleaner.

“We have been having a constant problem of flooding for years and it cannot change until the ponds are dumped up,” opined Horace Benson. “We see where the water overflowed on to the school (Strathmore Children’s Home) and on to Ardenne Avenue and surrounding areas.”

Benson, who has lived in the area for two decades, believes it is time for the matter to be given urgent attention.

“Some residents trying to relocate, but with so much invested here, moving out is not on my mind. We need help,” Benson said.

CLEANING GUTTER

Along Fairfield Road, Basil ‘IDad’ Foster was clearing grass from a gutter near to the premises that he occupies.

“I live here since 2010, so I see it as my duty to trim the grass, especially now when the hurricane season start. I believe in life, as I even see forty legs inside the gutter and I ‘low it, but can’t ‘low the grass, as the place will flood without a clean gutter,” the dreadlocked Foster said.

The residents are hoping that the National Works Agency’s $100-million flood-mitigation fund to carry out work islandwide will be extended to their community.

Councillor Patricia Harris, in whose division Strathmore Gardens is located, acknowledged the problem, saying that there was ongoing dialogue to address the issue.

“I have made representation to the St Catherine Municipal Corporation about Strathmore Gardens, which is one of the housing schemes that is yet to be handed over. I am aware that the roads have deteriorated despite it been fixed a few years ago. As a result of the problems (flooding), we are in dialogue with all the executives of the [unregistered schemes] to work out a solution as residents pay taxes on their properties,” Harris said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com