Holness welcomes global vaccine distribution plan by US

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says today's announcement by the United States that it will make millions of vaccines for COVID-19 available to countries around the world augurs well for even global recovery from the pandemic.

The US has said it plans to share 80 million vaccine doses globally by the end of June.

Today, President Joe Biden indicated that 25% will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.

Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, about 19 million will go to the World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme, with approximately six million for South and Central America nations, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, seven million for Asia, and five million for Africa.

Holness, posting on his Twitter account today, said that this is welcomed news.

He added that Jamaica has taken particular note that CARICOM countries will be among those in the first tranche to receive vaccines.

Holness argued that while the process between announcement and inoculation may take some time, it gives greater certainty of a more even global recovery.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.